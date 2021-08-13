Fire departments across Indiana County were busy Thursday night with the latest wave of severe storms to roll through western Pennsylvania.
Starting at 6:20 p.m. and continuing past 8, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency was dispatching volunteer firefighters to deal with downed power lines in Creekside and Glen Campbell as well as Green, Armstrong, Pine, Banks, North Mahoning, East Wheatfield and West Wheatfield townships, as well as trees down in Burrell and South Mahoning townships and in Burnside Township in Clearfield County.
At 7:35 p.m., gusts were clocked at 31 mph at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
Outages started coming in around 8:30 p.m., with FirstEnergy reporting 100 customers in the dark in Conemaugh Township and 54 in Saltsburg.
Other outages were reported in Green, North Mahoning, Pine and West Mahoning townships.
Across the Armstrong County line, according to FirstEnergy, numbers hit more than 2,100 shortly after 7:30 p.m., including more than 1,300 in Manor Township near Ford City.
Those numbers started dropping after 8:30 p.m., but as of 9:45 p.m. 355 customers still were without service in Manor Township and 182 were blacked out in Kiskiminetas Township.
In Westmoreland County, blackouts included 598 customers in Derry Township, 276 in Loyalhanna Township, and scattered numbers in Bell Township and Derry Borough.
In Jefferson County late Thursday night, outages included 185 in Perry Township and 100 in Punxsutawney.