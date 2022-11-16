dv261007

Car driving through snowstorm

 Digital Vision.

Multiple traffic accidents and other weather-related problems kept first responders busy from mid-afternoon past dusk in Indiana County and nearby areas.

The first accident of the afternoon came at 2 p.m., when Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, to Johnsonburg Road in Banks Township.

