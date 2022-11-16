Multiple traffic accidents and other weather-related problems kept first responders busy from mid-afternoon past dusk in Indiana County and nearby areas.
The first accident of the afternoon came at 2 p.m., when Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, to Johnsonburg Road in Banks Township.
Twenty-seven minutes later on the other end of the county, Route 403 South in East Wheatfield Township, an accident prompted dispatching Armagh & East Wheatfield and Clyde volunteer firefighters.
Another 25 minutes later and ICEMA’s dispatch was to Route 553 on the eastern end of the county in Pine Township.
Pine Township and Nicktown volunteer firefighters, Cherry Tree Police Department and Citizens’ Ambulance handled that call.
Attention turned back to the southern end of the county at 3:30 p.m., when an accident on Route 22 East brought out state police as well as Citizens’ Ambulance and firefighters from Armagh & East Wheatfield and Clyde.
Three crashes came in rapid succession in the next half-hour in Indiana County:
• At 3:42 p.m., Plumville District and Perry Township volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were sent to Route 210 in North Mahoning Township.
• At 3:44 p.m., Brush Valley and Homer City volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with state police to an accident on Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township.
• At 3:45 p.m., Marion Center and Commodore volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were sent to Pickering Run Road in Grant Township.
There also was a bus crash around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along Grace Street in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County. WJAC-6 quoted 911 officials as saying one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
Back in Indiana County, Indiana Fire Association, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched to the Route 119 Bypass in White Township for a 4:22 p.m. accident.
There also was an accident along Route 85 in South Mahoning Township that brought out Plumville District Volunteer Fire Company at 4:47 p.m.
The last weather-related matter through early Tuesday evening was a pumping detail that took Armagh & East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company to East Philadelphia Street Extension in East Wheatfield Township at 6:50 p.m.