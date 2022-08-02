NuMINE — A bar fire in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County, was the start of a busy Saturday afternoon and evening for volunteer crews in the region where Indiana, Jefferson and Armstrong counties meet.
The fire that gutted the Double Shot Sports Bar and Grill in NuMine was followed some five hours later by a house fire 15 miles away along state Route 210 in North Mahoning Township.
The latter fire left $110,000 in damage and warranted a call to the state police fire marshal, who reported Monday morning that, while the cause there was undetermined, there were no suspicious circumstances.
According to Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, that house was vacant and under renovations when the fire broke out around 9 p.m. Saturday, in what is called the Trade City area of North Mahoning Township.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Marion Center as well as Perry Township, Lindsey, Plumville District and Dayton District volunteers, as well as Indiana County Team 900 and Punxsutawney Ambulance.
Ringgold and Punxsutawney Central volunteer firefighters also were dispatched from Jefferson County.
Pine Township and Creekside volunteers also were called out for standby duty.
According to a Dayton District posting on Facebook, a Dayton unit was first to arrive at the Trade City home, followed by other crews that knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes.
Authorities said a malfunctioning fryer triggered the earlier fire, which left the Double Shot bar a total loss. According to an Armstrong County Fire Wire dispatch posted shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday on Facebook, it was initially reported as a grease fire.
Rural Valley Hose Co. No. 1 was the first to respond to that fire, followed by Dayton District and Plumville District.
Rayburn Township, Kittanning No. 1 and Creekside volunteer firefighters were called in for additional manpower.
Coal Run/McIntyre also was called to standby for Plumville District.
That NuMine fire was a heart-breaker for the Armstrong County family that had renovated the NuMine bar and reopened it earlier this year.
There were no human casualties reported, but a group of dogs living in an upstairs apartment belonging to bar co-owner Hayden Cloak didn’t make it.
“He left his full time job at the casino and moved up to NuMine to run the business full time,” his sister Shannon Cole posted in a GoFundMe.com appeal. “During the fire his babies did not make it out along with all of his belongings.”
Hayden Cloak and his brother-in-law Chris Bowser renovated what became Double Shot with the help of Hayden’s father Randall Cloak Sr. and another brother-in-law Chris Waldrop.
Hayden’s sister, Shannon Cole, helped him with renovations, while Chris Bowser installed all-new plumbing.
Randall Cloak Sr. built, sanded and finished a new cottonwood bar for the building, in honor of his father Denver Cloak, who loved cotton tree wood.
“It would mean the world to us if you could spare anything to help our brother get on his feet,” Shannon Cole posted in her GoFundMe appeal. “It would go to clothes, paying any bills that he can’t pay right now, and possibly a down payment on a new place.”
Anne Cloonan and Bill Blose of the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette, contributed to this story.