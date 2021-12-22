Ronald Lee Weiss, now 73, is scheduled to again go before an Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury this spring, for a retrial on charges that he murdered Barbara Bruzda, then 16, after playing pool with her at her father’s bar on Oct. 23, 1978.
The jury selection could have begun Monday, but on Dec. 8 defense attorney Taylor Malcolm Johnson asked for a continuance, which was granted the following day by Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, until 8:30 a.m. on March 21.
Johnson could not be reached for comment Tuesday, while the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro would only affirm that a deputy attorney general again will prosecute the case, which has graced county, state and federal courthouses over the decades.
According to reports documented over the decades by The Indiana Gazette, state police suspected Weiss from the time Bruzda disappeared from Joe’s Place, a tavern owned by her father.
Hunters found her body wrapped in a blanket five months later in a wooded area in Armstrong Township. She had been beaten to death with a tire iron, according to later testimony.
As reported in 2007, troopers pieced together a case against Weiss and charged him with the murder in 1985, but a judge tossed the charges because testimony from Sharon Pearson — Weiss’ common-law wife — could not be used against him.
Pearson said the blanket wrapped around Bruzda’s body was like one that Weiss kept in his car.
State police renewed the charges and used additional evidence to win a conviction in 1997. Weiss also was sentenced to death after that verdict.
However, in 2002, the United States District Court in Pittsburgh struck down an execution warrant signed by Gov. Mark Schweiker.
The appeal process continued, with Jefferson County Senior Judge William Henry granting Weiss a new trial in 2007.
Henry had the appeal because Indiana County Judges William Martin and Gregory Olson had been in the district attorney’s office at the time of the murder and when Weiss was first arrested in 1985.
Henry ruled that prosecutors failed to disclose certain information to the defense in 1997, something they were obligated to do under the law.
Henry also ruled that the original trial judge, Indiana County Judge Parker Ruddock, erred in declining to grant Weiss’ defense attorneys a hearing on a motion in which they argued for their withdrawal from the case. Defense attorneys said that prior to the trial they encountered conflicts of interest arising from their representation of prosecution witnesses on unrelated matters.
The state attorney general’s office appealed Henry’s decision to the state Supreme Court, which in December 2009 handed the case back to Henry, saying his decision was lacking in substance and was in need of further legal analysis.
However, as Henry had entered full retirement, the appeal went to Clarion County Senior Judge Charles Alexander — who, instead of basing an opinion on previous court records, asked for a new round of testimony.
The appeals process continued through various levels, with the state Supreme Court upholding the conviction in October 2013 but sending the matter back to Indiana County Court for a new sentencing hearing.
In June 2014, after the prosecution dropped its quest for a death sentence, visiting Judge John Foradora resentenced Weiss to life in prison without parole.
The appeals process then moved back to the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, where District Judge Mark Hornak set aside the 1997 verdict and found Weiss was the victim of a federal civil rights violation because state prosecutors lied to the jury in 1997.
As reported in 2018, Hornak wrote in a 37-page opinion that the scales were tipped against Weiss when two prison inmates testified that Weiss confessed to them in jail that he killed Bruzda.
While a deputy state attorney general and a Pennsylvania state trooper told the jury that the inmates received no special treatment in exchange for their testimony, Hornak wrote that records show the prosecutors contacted state corrections officials to request preferential treatment for the inmates at their parole board hearings.
Arguments continued over the next two years, with the issue of double jeopardy being raised by Johnson.
Additionally, as reported when the matter returned to Bianco this past summer, was the issue of whether Deputy Attorney General Scott Robinette, the prosecutor for the trial, failed to disclose enough information to jurors concerning the testimony of prison inmates Sam Tribuiani and Kermeth Wright, who said that Weiss talked about the murder several years earlier while Weiss was imprisoned for an unrelated case. On June 10, Bianco ruled that the matter did not compromise Weiss’ right to a fair trial, and that a retrial would not be considered an unconstitutional act of double jeopardy.