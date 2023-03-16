Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch has been certified again for service as a member of the Pennsylvania judiciary after successfully completing continuing legal education course work.
As conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, an educational program for magisterial district judges is held at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg, and with distance education.
The 32-hour instructional program is designed to keep MDJs current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques necessary to efficiently and fairly adjudicate cases and supervise a magisterial district court office.
Continuing education course work is required by statute for each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania MDJs to complete annually. Approximately 50 MDJs attend classes each week during the fall and spring semesters of the academic year.
Traditionally a five-day course conducted in-person, the MJEB instituted a hybrid learning model for the 2022-23 academic year requiring MDJs to complete one day of distance education along with four days of in-person instruction in Harrisburg.
MDJs represent the “grass roots” level of Pennsylvania’s judicial system.
In counties other than Philadelphia, they have jurisdiction over summary criminal cases, motor vehicle cases, civil cases under $12,000, and landlord tenant matters.
MDJs also issue arrest and search warrants, conduct preliminary arraignments, set bail, and hold preliminary hearings in criminal cases.
More information about the MJEB is available on the Unified Judicial System www.pacourts.us website.