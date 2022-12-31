GREENSBURG — After a review of multiple videos, witness interviews and other evidence, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Friday that the use of deadly force was justified in the Nov. 3 incident that began with a three-county high-speed chase and ended with an officer-involved shooting along U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township.
The incident involving Krysten Harland Pretlor, 35, of Johnstown, began in Richland Township, Cambria County, and continued through various roadways in Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
It ended with Pretlor exchanging multiple rounds of gunfire with state police on Route 22 near Rushwood Road and then succumbing to his injuries at the scene.
Authorities in Cambria County had an arrest warrant for Pretlor following a felony domestic violence incident involving a gun. While law enforcement officers searched for Pretlor, authorities said he fled in a white BMW sedan and would not comply with commands to stop, which prompted police to pursue the vehicle.
Reports indicate Pretlor was driving in excess of 100 miles per hour during the 45-mile pursuit, which involved state police from Troop A, Indiana, as well as an on-duty Blairsville Borough police officer.
State police spokesmen, troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield, said Troop A officers from Indiana and Greensburg were requested at approximately 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to assist Richland Township police.
Authorities said the pursuit came to an end when Pretlor made a U-turn in an attempt to head east on Route 22. Troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver to end the pursuit.
During this maneuver, troopers said, Pretlor intentionally rammed his BMW sedan into an unmarked state police cruiser.
Ziccarelli said witnesses and video showed Pretlor point a firearm in the direction of state police.
The district attorney said state troopers recovered a stolen 9mm handgun from Pretlor, with additional ammunition discovered in his possession. Her office said the slide on the handgun was locked back, indicative of being fired until the handgun’s magazine was empty.
As pointed out in a news release issued by Ziccarelli’s office, in Pennsylvania, the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer is governed by Section 508 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code.
The section says a law enforcement officer is “justified in using deadly force only when he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person.”