GREENSBURG — After a review of multiple videos, witness interviews and other evidence, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Friday that the use of deadly force was justified in the Nov. 3 incident that began with a three-county high-speed chase and ended with an officer-involved shooting along U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township.

The incident involving Krysten Harland Pretlor, 35, of Johnstown, began in Richland Township, Cambria County, and continued through various roadways in Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.