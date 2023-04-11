CHERRY TREE — A Westover, Clearfield County, man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his motorcycle and eventually struck a utility pole along Front Street in Cherry Tree.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said William Emherson Roland Jr., 39, was southbound on Front Street and Stiffler Road near the Indiana-Clearfield county line when he lost control of his Honda motorcycle.
State police and Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Roland exited the roadway and traveled 300 feet in the grass alongside of the roadway before striking the utility pole.
Investigating Trooper John Reken said the motorcycle came to rest in a ditch approximately 30 feet from the utility pole, while Roland was ejected and wound up 20 feet from the utility pole.
Overman said Roland was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Indiana County coroner said Roland died of blunt force trauma to his chest and the manner of death was reported to be accidental. However, Overman said in his report, “speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.”
Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company and Citizens’ and Hastings ambulance services were called to assist.
Moriconi Funeral Home in Northern Cambria is handling arrangements.