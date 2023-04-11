police car lights 1.jpg

CHERRY TREE — A Westover, Clearfield County, man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his motorcycle and eventually struck a utility pole along Front Street in Cherry Tree.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said William Emherson Roland Jr., 39, was southbound on Front Street and Stiffler Road near the Indiana-Clearfield county line when he lost control of his Honda motorcycle.

