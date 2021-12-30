Rainfall approaching 1.5 inches according to National Weather Service charts had its impact late Tuesday through much of Wednesday in Indiana County and vicinity.
At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to deal with flooding at the juncture of Route 286 East and Bennett Road in Montgomery Township. Nearby in Green Township, Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by ICEMA at 10:59 p.m. for a pumping detail along Route 240.
A few minutes later, Glen Campbell volunteer firefighters also were sent by the Indiana County 911 center to Cookport Road in Green Township, also for a pumping detail.
That was followed by calls at 11:49 p.m. for Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company to conduct a pumping detail along Chestnut Street in West Wheatfield Township and at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday for Indiana Fire Association to deal with pumping needs along Croyland Avenue in Indiana Borough.
Much of the attention Wednesday morning was centered near Homer City. Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company of Center Township was dispatched by ICEMA at 6:47 a.m. and at 7:01 a.m. to Second Street in the township, then at 8:59 a.m. to Third Street, also in Center Township.
The series of calls prompted ICEMA at 9:56 a.m. to dispatch Homer City Fire Department to in-station standby duty for Coral-Graceton’s volunteer firefighters.
Then at 12:07 p.m. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by the county 911 center to a pumping detail along Lloyd Street in Burrell Township.