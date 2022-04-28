A White Township woman has been found guilty by an Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury of aggravated assault while driving under the influence for her role in a three-car crash two years ago on the north end of Indiana Borough.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday that the jury needed little more than an hour to find Kristen Michelle Previte, 36, guilty, during deliberations earlier this week that followed a three-day trial before Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
On Feb. 18, 2020, three vehicles were towed after a crash at Clark Avenue and North Sixth Street.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said the crash involved Previte as well as drivers Melissa Henico, 48, of Hastings, and Kneisha Anthony, 32, of Ebensburg, both Cambria County.
Authorities said at least two drivers suffered injuries and were treated by Citizens’ Ambulance.
Borough police said Previte’s red Kia Sportage sideswiped a black Chevrolet Equinox driven by Henico, then hit Anthony’s white GMC Yukon head on.
Indiana Fire Association also assisted at the scene.
Manzi said Previte’s blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.19 percent, or more than twice the legal limit, and there was evidence that she had taken a controlled substance that was opioid-based.
Police said Previte was traveling at approximately 50-55 mph and failed to negotiate a gentle curve in the road near Indiana Area Senior High School.
Manzi said Previte first sideswiped a vehicle carrying Henico and her daughter, then slammed head-first into a GMC Yukon carrying Anthony and her three children.
In both cases, the vehicles struck by Previte’s car were headed for a cheerleading practice.
Manzi said Anthony suffered a knee injury that required surgery two days after the crash.
He said testimony and evidence presented at trial detailed the injury to the victim and her course of treatment over the last two years.
The district attorney said that injury was one contemplated under the aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI statute.
Bianco ordered that sentencing take place on July 22 at 8:30 a.m.
Previte was represented by former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty in his role as a private Indiana attorney. She remains free on her own recognizance pending that sentence.