Due to road construction to install a stormwater crossover pipe, Wida Road, also known as Township Route 548, will be closed to thru traffic today between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.
In the event of inclement weather, the work will be rescheduled for the next day.
The construction is located approximately three-quarters of a mile from the intersection with state Route 110.
Signs will be posted during construction in order to alert drivers to this travel restriction.
Local traffic will be permitted, but drivers should be aware that thru traffic will not be possible during the closure.