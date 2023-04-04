Most area electric customers have had their service restored after this past weekend’s high winds — but a handful still were waiting for restoration of their power Monday night.
That included five customers in Banks Township and 18 in Montgomery Township in Indiana County, all of which are listed as having estimated times of restoration tonight, along with scattered communities in neighboring counties.
That, in turn, includes close to 100 customers in Burnside Borough, Burnside Township and New Washington in Clearfield County, 13 in Derry Township and nine in Bell Township in Westmoreland County, eight Kiskiminetas Township customers, and fewer than five apiece in South Bend Township and North Apollo, in Armstrong County, and scattered numbers in Jefferson County.
Gusty winds returned during the day Monday, reaching as high as 25 mph at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company posted Monday morning that “fire weather ... has our region in the moderate category for wildfire danger. This means your small recreational fires can easily get out of hand and escape burn barrels or the containment your burning in including grass.”
Aultman, Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:55 p.m. to a brush fire along Clawson Road, while Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 1:01 p.m. to a brush fire along Williams Road in Montgomery Township.
ICEMA dispatched Clymer Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 to Darwin Road in Rayne Township at 1:36 p.m. for downed utility lines while Clyde and Armagh volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 3 p.m. to utility lines down along Climax Road in West Wheatfield Township.
Meanwhile, FirstEnergy’s Penelec and West Penn Power utilities are bracing for another round of severe weather come Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the primary threats are damaging winds, along with the chance for an isolated tornado, though as of Monday evening “current forecast confidence remains low” that a tornado will appear.
AccuWeather is forecasting cloudy skies with near-record warmth and a high near 80, with a passing shower in the morning followed by a heavy thunderstorm around in the afternoon.
At FirstEnergy’s local offices in Greensburg, Senior Communications Representative Todd Meyers said meteorologists are forecasting yet another cold front to approach and move through Ohio and western Pennsylvania, starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into the evening.
“This could create a risk for strong thunderstorms across portions of western Pennsylvania Wednesday evening,” Meyers said. “While the exact nature and severity threat is still unfolding, we are closely monitoring the weather because conditions could become favorable for a line or two of strong/severe storms.”
Such storms could bring with them at least scattered pockets of damaging wind gusts, possibly in the 55-mph-plus range.
“This is the type of weather that could take down trees, damage our power lines and cause outages,” Meyers said. “The only upside for our storm-weary line workers and customers is that if such a threat materializes, we will still have hundreds of contractor crews in the region repairing damage from last Saturday’s storm.”
He said those workers and contractors will be able to pitch in and help FirstEnergy hit the ground running to restore power.
“We will be ready and prepared come what will,” Meyers said. “It’s been a pretty busy last couple of weeks.”