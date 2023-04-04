Fire danger -- moderate to the east, not so to the west

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources issued this fire danger map Monday, showing moderate fire risk in blue across two-thirds of the commonwealth, including Indiana, Clearfield and Cambria counties, and low fire risk in green across the western end of the state, including Somerset, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Jefferson counties.

 Courtesy Creekside Volunteer Fire Company

Most area electric customers have had their service restored after this past weekend’s high winds — but a handful still were waiting for restoration of their power Monday night.

That included five customers in Banks Township and 18 in Montgomery Township in Indiana County, all of which are listed as having estimated times of restoration tonight, along with scattered communities in neighboring counties.