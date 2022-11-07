police car lights 1.jpg

A vehicle-pedestrian accident Saturday evening along the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue remains under investigation by multiple agencies.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene, 51, of Indiana, struck a 41-year-old man from Windber, Somerset County, as he was crossing mid-block in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue.