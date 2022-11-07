A vehicle-pedestrian accident Saturday evening along the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue remains under investigation by multiple agencies.
In a news release Sunday afternoon, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene, 51, of Indiana, struck a 41-year-old man from Windber, Somerset County, as he was crossing mid-block in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Schawl said Indiana Borough Police reported that the man, who was not identified, was crossing the street at a location other than a crosswalk.
The incident was reported at 6:26 p.m.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Indiana Fire Association, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched within minutes.
“This was a significant incident that required the roadway to be closed for an extended period of time as officers completed the on-scene investigation,” Schawl told reporters in an email Sunday afternoon.
No information was available regarding the condition of the pedestrian, nor were any charges posted on the state courts website in connection with the matter.
ICEMA had no information about any landing zone being needed.
Schawl said the pedestrian’s name was being withheld until it could be confirmed that family members are aware of what happened.
“We do not anticipate releasing medical condition, but will provide investigative updates as appropriate,” Schawl said.