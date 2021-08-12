YOUNG TOWNSHIP — A Homer City-area woman is free on $1,500 bond awaiting a preliminary hearing on aggravated assault charges after a hit-run incident that put a 9-year-old Indiana area girl in a Pittsburgh hospital.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Kristen Sulkosky, 24, was driving away from a wedding reception on Saturday at 9:50 p.m. when her truck went through a yard along Weiss Road in Young Township and struck the girl.
Troopers said the truck fled the residence and the girl was flown by Stat MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The truck eventually was located at an address along Tearing Run Road in Center Township, where state troopers had it towed away for processing and Sulkosky was taken into custody.
She was arraigned early Sunday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle, a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
State police said the charges were approved by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
She was placed in Indiana County Jail but posted bond later in the day. Steffee scheduled Sulkosky’s preliminary hearing for Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.