NORTH APOLLO — A Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, woman is in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond after her arrest Thursday following a stabbing incident in North Apollo.
Kiskiminetas Township Police Department said Amy Hepler, 38, got into a physical altercation with a man in a domestic assault at a residence along Robbins Avenue. Officers said Hepler produced a kitchen knife and stabbed the man several times. Police said the man suffered moderate chest injuries and was able to subdue Hepler before she fled.
Hepler was apprehended and arraigned before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring on a felony count of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts, one of recklessly endangering another person and two of simple assault.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.