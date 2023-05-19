In his obituary in July 2021, family members said Seth Andrew Smith, 30, of Homer City, wanted nothing more than to live and fight free from his addiction that he fought so hard for so many years.
They said he is now at peace and no longer fighting this addiction.
However, the woman who allegedly gave him a fatal overdose is now fighting a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, among other counts.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, Sydney Michelle Horel, 27, who had been living in the Homer City area but now had an Indiana area address, was charged Tuesday with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in Smith’s death, of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and of criminal use of a communication facility.
She was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who placed her in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on May 30 at 10:15 a.m.
The charges filed this week were the latest against Horel, whose record on both sides of the Indiana-Westmoreland county line dated back through much of the past decade.
State police said members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit were sent on July 27, 2021, at approximately 3:54 p.m., to assist emergency medical personnel with a possible drug overdose victim along Sycamore Street in Homer City.
Troopers said the victim, identified as Smith, had been found deceased inside the residence.
Following completion of an autopsy and toxicology testing conducted at ForensicDX in Windber, state police said, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman, Jr. determined the cause of death to be acute intoxication with combined effects of fentanyl and heroin.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said two stamp bags seized from the scene of the incident were later analyzed by Molecular DX and were found to contain 4-ANPP, acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, heroin and morphine.
He said additional investigative efforts included various interviews, including conversations with Horel, and a review of cell phone records.
Horel last was charged in March 2022 with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. State police said they were notified Feb. 22, 2022, by the staff at the Hampton Inn along Pine Ridge Road in Burrell Township that there were several items of drug paraphernalia in a hotel room.
Troopers said they obtained a search warrant and found paraphernalia as well as suspected heroin.
According to court records, Horel later pleaded guilty before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. to one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and was assessed more than $800 in fines and costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.