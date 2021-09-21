DAYTON — A Wayne Township woman was fatally injured Sunday morning as a fire swept through her home along Rabbit Hollow Road, two miles outside of Dayton in eastern Armstrong County.
In a press release, Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers said Beverly Jo Rummel, 69, was discovered inside the side door of her residence.
State police at Kittanning said troopers were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. for a house fire with a potential deceased victim unable to get out.
At about the same time, Armstrong County dispatchers called out for area volunteer firefighters including Plumville District, Dayton District and Rural Valley, as well as Citizens’ Ambulance.
Myers was dispatched to the scene at 10:21 a.m. and pronounced Rummel dead at the scene.
The cause of death is believed to be smoke inhalation.
State police said there were no suspicious circumstances nor was foul play suspected, in a case still being investigated by Trooper Anthony L. Vaccaro, as well as the coroner’s office and the state police fire marshal’s office.
At 10:59 a.m., Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook about “multiple companies operating on a fire near Rabbit Hollow Road off of (state Route) 1041,” and having to travel to Dayton to fill their tankers.
At 11:40 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Creekside Volunteer Fire Company to provide stand-by assistance in Plumville.
Rummel was survived by multiple family members, including her mother, three sons and five grandchildren. Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc. in Rural Valley is handling arrangements. Rummel’s obituary can be found on Page A-4.
Indiana Gazette Staff Writer Patrick Cloonan contributed to this story.