State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said an 84-year-old woman was found dead inside the ruins of a house along U.S. Route 119 that was destroyed by fire on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
The woman has not been identified. Troopers said there are no suspicions of foul play at this time, but an investigation is ongoing by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, state police fire marshal’s unit, fire departments from Punxsutawney, Brady Township, Sandy Township, DuBois and McCalmont, and emergency medical units from Du-San, Sykesville and Jefferson County.