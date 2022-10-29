Driver escapes injury in crash

State police at Troop A, Indiana, were called along with local volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel to Route 110 near Blue Spruce Road in Rayne Township for a one-vehicle crash.

 JESSICA UPTEGRAPH/Gazette

A Home, Indiana County, woman escaped serious injury when her sport utility vehicle struck an embankment Friday morning on state Route 110 near Blue Spruce Road in Rayne Township.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Nicole M. Filipovich, 46, was traveling east on Route 110 when her vehicle crossed the double yellow line and left the roadway. Creekside Volunteer Fire Company described the situation as a rollover crash.

