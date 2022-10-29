A Home, Indiana County, woman escaped serious injury when her sport utility vehicle struck an embankment Friday morning on state Route 110 near Blue Spruce Road in Rayne Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Nicole M. Filipovich, 46, was traveling east on Route 110 when her vehicle crossed the double yellow line and left the roadway. Creekside Volunteer Fire Company described the situation as a rollover crash.
Troopers said Filipovich was not injured, but her SUV sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed by Martini's Towing. Creekside and Indiana volunteer firefighters and Citizens' Ambulance also were dispatched at 7:22 a.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Creekside firefighters said Tanker 265, Tanker 263 and Brush 263 were assigned along with eight of that company's members and Indiana Fire Association, to assist in patient care and with removing debris from the roadway.
Troopers said Filipovich was wearing a seat belt and her air bag deployed. Creekside Volunteer Fire Company said she was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.