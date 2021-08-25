A Vintondale woman was sentenced Tuesday to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail on a felony count of possessing a substance used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.
Indiana County Senior Judge William J. Martin also placed Santana Raelyn Crusan, 31, on a year’s probation that will run consecutively to parole, and assessed her costs, a fine and restitution.
Crusan, who also is listed as having a Robinson address, was arrested in November by state police from Troop A, Indiana, along with Christopher Lee Falcone, 43, of Vintondale, on methamphetamine manufacturing-related charges as well as counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Both pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing phenylpropanolamine, a precursor substance in the making of methamphetamine, with the intent to unlawfully manufacture meth.
Falcone is scheduled for sentencing before Martin on Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Until then he is free on $30,000 unsecured bond.