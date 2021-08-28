A Marion Center area woman has been sentenced to seven years’ probation, as well as assessed costs, a fine and restitution, for bilking an elderly man for whom she served as a caregiver out of large amounts of money.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark also ordered Cyndi K.P. Patz, 51, of Rayne Township, to serve nine months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Patz was arrested on Nov. 13, 2019, by detectives from the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office on four felony counts: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, theft by deception and access device fraud.
On April 26 of this year, she pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft by deception.
Those detectives said they determined that more than $105,000 was taken.
However, Patz’ Pittsburgh defense attorney Thomas McKinley said his client had not admitted to the amount taken.
In charging documents, investigators said Patz had been hired in 2018 as caretaker for Betty Boarts and took on some tasks as well for her companion, Raymond Spencer, also of the Marion Center area.
Boarts, 98, passed away in June.
Those investigators said Patz used Spencer’s debit card to make cash withdrawals and point-of-sale purchases at hundreds of locations from December 2018 through September 2019, when relatives of the couple grew suspicious and fired her.