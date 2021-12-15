An 82-year-old Homer City woman was killed and her 78-year-old female passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Route 422 near the exit ramp to South Sixth Street and Route 954.
State police said it happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. when the two women drove a 2000 Ford Focus sedan in the wrong direction onto the South Sixth Street ramp and merged onto Route 422 facing a dump truck head-on.
Troopers said a 52-year-old Northern Cambria man driving the 2017 Peterbilt dump truck attempted to avoid the oncoming sedan by swerving from the right-hand lane into the left-hand lane, but the sedan impacted the dump truck almost head-on.
State police said both vehicles came to final rest in the center median.
Troopers said the 82-year-old driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 78-year-old passenger, also from Homer City, was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center then flown via LifeFlight helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
State police said the passenger is expected to survive.
As for the dump truck, state police said the driver was not injured.
Names were not released pending notification of next-of-kin.
State police said Mohney’s Towing took the sedan away from the crash scene, while Weaklands Towing took the dump truck away.
Troopers said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Fire Association and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office were called to assist at the scene.