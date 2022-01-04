On Wednesday at 2:31 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department dispatched officers to investigate a report from a 22-year-old female who was scammed out of $6,850 in an Instagram-based scheme.
The woman said she received a message from an account pretending to sell “drawings of photos” that were posted on her Instagram profile.
The scammer provided the woman with a fraudulent digital check, which eventually would bounce.
The scammer used the money transfer application Zelle to request that the woman pay him the $6,850 as a portion of the “sale” of the photos.
Police said the investigation into this theft is continuing.
IBPD encourages citizens to call and report suspicious activity online to the FBI Scam Complaint Hotline at 1 (855) 324-4857.