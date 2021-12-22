A former Armstrong County resident was sentenced Tuesday to three months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail after pleading guilty to one third-degree felony count of access device fraud in a case where she had been charged with stealing several thousand dollars from an 80-year-old White Township woman.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark also assessed a fine, costs and restitution, and he ordered two years’ probation for April L. Kovach, 46, who also had been listed with an Indiana address as well as Rural Valley in Armstrong County but now is listed as living in North Beach, Md.
In January, state police issued a felony arrest warrant for Kovach, a home health care aide, on charges she stole several thousand dollars from the victim.
On Sept. 18, 2020, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, the victim, who lives along Valley Road, reported having received a copy of a $2,500 check, made payable to Kovach, that was drawn on her bank account without her knowledge or permission.
At the time, Greenfield said, Kovach was employed as the victim’s home health care aide. A further review of the older woman’s personal bank statements turned up eight fraudulent ATM withdrawals totaling $3,889.25. Greenfield said the first of those withdrawals occurred Aug. 25, 2020.
Kovach was arrested on Feb. 4 and jailed by Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee in lieu of $50,000 bond. The warrant listed 27 felony counts against Kovach, including eight counts apiece of access device fraud, theft by deception and identify theft, and single counts of forgery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.