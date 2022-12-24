On Friday, a White Township woman was sentenced on multiple counts before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Melissa S. Smith, 40, who also has an address in Glen Campbell, faces counts in five cases dating back to 2020, and penalties were to be served concurrently.
She was assessed costs and fines, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 6-12 months (but then paroled forthwith), and placed on five years of probation, with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
She entered guilty pleas to third-degree felony theft in a 2020 case, a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and a third-degree misdemeanor count of false identification in another 2020 case, a first-degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and second-degree misdemeanor count of filing false reports in a 2021 case, a third-degree felony count of DUI and third-degree misdemeanor count of driving under DUI-related suspension in another 2021 case, and a third-degree misdemeanor count of false identification in a 2022 case.
Also Friday, Bianco placed Mindy L. McIntire, 49, of Blairsville, on two years’ probation and assessed her costs and a fine for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.