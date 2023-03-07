In Indiana County Common Pleas Court Monday, a Northern Cambria woman was sentenced to three to 18 months in Indiana County Jail for resisting arrest in a 2022 incident.
Keriane L. Cameron, 29, then was paroled forthwith by Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
She had been arrested in White Township by state police from Troop A, Indiana, in a Sept. 27, 2022, incident for which she also was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
She had been in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond since her arrest. She pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, before Clark on Feb. 2.