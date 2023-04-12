State police at Troop A, Indiana, say they are looking for a woman with three juvenile children who selected $220.47 worth of merchandise on a March 25 trip to Walmart along Oakland Avenue in White Township, then left without paying for them.
Trooper Shelby Loughner is investigating the matter, during which between 10:41 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., items were pushed past the point of sale without paying, then loaded into a newer model red Mazda CX-5 with tinted windows and a front decorative plate.
Items taken included two large rugs, one valued at $99.94, the other $39.47; a plastic outdoor rug valued at $23.68; a kitchen rug valued at $15.98; Cetaphil lotion valued at $12.47; a table cloth valued at $11.98; a razor valued at $9.97; and kitchen hand towels valued at $6.98.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the woman is described as a middle-aged Black female with short and possibly braided hair, who was wearing a black-and-white striped sleeveless dress. Greenfield said the car fled east after leaving Walmart down Oakland Avenue toward Indiana Borough.
Greenfield said anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Loughner at the state police Indiana barracks, at (724) 357-1960.