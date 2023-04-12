State police at Troop A, Indiana, say they are looking for a woman with three juvenile children who selected $220.47 worth of merchandise on a March 25 trip to Walmart along Oakland Avenue in White Township, then left without paying for them.

Trooper Shelby Loughner is investigating the matter, during which between 10:41 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., items were pushed past the point of sale without paying, then loaded into a newer model red Mazda CX-5 with tinted windows and a front decorative plate.