JOHNSTOWN — Two women have waived preliminary hearings on charges they helped a Johnstown man evade prosecution in the killing of a Philadelphia man.
Joyce Ann Smith, 58, and her daughter, Janayah Precious Smith, 23, waived preliminary hearings Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Musulin on felony counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.
The two women allegedly helped Dionte Demond Jones, 28, who police said allegedly killed Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, and had his body dumped along Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance worker found the body Jan. 21, two days after Green was reported missing to the Johnstown Police Department.
Jones has been extradited from North Carolina to Cambria County and awaits a 1 p.m. preliminary hearing Dec. 21 before Musulin. He is being held without bond in the Cambria County Prison.
Meanwhile, Smith remains in that Ebensburg jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail, while her mother remains there in lieu of 10 percent of $50,000 bond.