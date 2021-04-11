The COVID-19 pandemic apparently did not cause much of a delay for an ongoing project on Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) between Rustic Lodge Road and the U.S. Route 422 interchange in White Township.
“We did shut down all construction projects for a period of time due to COVID,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said late this past week.
Gibbs said crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, is scheduled to resume a $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project this week.
It covers a 1.5-mile stretch and includes widening Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacing the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, and installing sidewalks along Route 286.
“Luckily this project wasn’t delayed by much because we were able to have utility work done at the start of the project,” Gibbs said. “There were added requirements as part of the construction restart effort to ensure worker safety for both PennDOT and our contractors.”
That includes personal protective equipment and sanitization products that were not part of the original contract.
“A settlement agreement process was used to reimburse the contractor for the added expenses,” Gibbs said.
Plans are set to resume the project this week, after which a single-lane closure is scheduled on Oakland Avenue between Rustic Lodge Road and U.S. Route 422.
That closure is expected to remain in place through the summer months.
Gibbs said motorists can check conditions on Oakland Avenue as well as other major Pennsylvania roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.