DAYTON — A Yatesboro man is in Armstrong County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond, awaiting a Jan. 18 hearing on charges that he threatened a family of five at their home along Third and Line streets in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County.
State police at Kittanning said troopers were dispatched on Jan. 6 at 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in a home where a 31-year-old man, 32-year-old woman, boys ages 12 and 6 and a girl age 7 lived.
Troopers said they were able to take Seth Dwight Lee Dinsmore, 32, into custody without incident.
He was arraigned early on Friday before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring, on misdemeanors that included six counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of simple assault, and one of terroristic threats.
Dinsmore is scheduled for a hearing at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.
He also is awaiting a March 1 hearing before McCausland for an unrelated case.
He is charged in an Oct. 14, 2021, incident in Cowanshannock Township with felony strangulation and aggravated assault counts, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.