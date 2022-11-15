police car lights 1.jpg

On Saturday at approximately 11:07 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Philadelphia Street for erratic driving observed along both the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Philadelphia Street.

Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said evidence of marijuana use was present inside the vehicle, and subsequent investigation turned up evidence of possession of marijuana both for personal use and for delivery.

