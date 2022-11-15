On Saturday at approximately 11:07 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Philadelphia Street for erratic driving observed along both the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said evidence of marijuana use was present inside the vehicle, and subsequent investigation turned up evidence of possession of marijuana both for personal use and for delivery.
Officers took Jaelyn Goulbourne, 19, of York, into custody on felony counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and criminal use of a communication facility.
Goulbourne was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.
Schawl said the vehicle operator, Xavier Trawick, 19, of Fayetteville, Franklin County, was charged via criminal complaint with associated traffic offenses and marijuana possession-related offenses.
A docket for Trawick was not available Monday evening on the state courts website.