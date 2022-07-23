A Young Township man has been sentenced to consecutive terms of three-to-10 years in a state correctional institution on four second-degree felony counts of distributing child pornography.
Patrick J. Brennan, 38, also was sentenced to concurrent terms on 15 other second-degree felony counts of distribution and possession of child pornography, and to five years’ probation to follow his time in a state prison.
Before Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, Brennan also was assessed a fine and costs, on counts first filed in February 2021 by the state Attorney General’s office.
On March 25 of this year, Brennan pleaded guilty to 20 of what had been 49 felony counts.
Chuck E. Washburn of the Attorney General’s North Huntingdon Township office prosecuted the case, while Indiana County Public Defender Taylor Malcolm Johnson served as defense counsel.
The Attorney General’s office took Brennan into custody on May 21, 2021, and he was held in Indiana County Jail until he could post $1,500 bond eight days later.