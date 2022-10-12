A Young Township man has entered guilty pleas in three cases, one involving fleeing and eluding law enforcement and the others possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine.
In a news release Tuesday evening, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Brian Scot Davenport, 32, entered his pleas before county Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who set sentencing in all three cases for Jan. 3, 2023.
According to court records, Davenport already has been serving time on a previous conviction in the State Correctional Institution at Chester, near Philadelphia.
Manzi said Davenport admitted in one case to possession of approximately 19 grams of fentanyl, with the intent to sell it for profit.
In a second case, the district attorney said, Davenport admitted to possession of 91 grams of cocaine as well as a loaded firearm.
Both those cases were investigated by Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana.
The third case stems from a police chase in October 2021, in which Davenport admitted he was trying to elude members of the Blairsville Borough Police Department.
Manzi said Clark ordered a pre-sentence investigation. to be completed by the Indiana County Probation Department. Included will be a calculation of sentencing guidelines.
In March, in still another case, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Davenport to 30 months to five years in a state prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a case in Young Township.
Davenport also was sentenced by Bianco to one to two years in a state prison for recklessly endangering another person in a case out of Center Township. County court officials said the two prison terms will run concurrently.