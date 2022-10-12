court gavel

A Young Township man has entered guilty pleas in three cases, one involving fleeing and eluding law enforcement and the others possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine.

In a news release Tuesday evening, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Brian Scot Davenport, 32, entered his pleas before county Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who set sentencing in all three cases for Jan. 3, 2023.

