Fire companies as far east as Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, were dispatched to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon off of Grant Street in the hilly and woody North Vandergrift area of Parks Township, Armstrong County.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company at 2:16 p.m., then Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department at 2:32 p.m., initially to standby for Iselin, though reports from the scene indicate Coal Run/McIntyre also was called out to the fire scene.
At 4:29 p.m., Tunnelton- Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by ICEMA to standby for Young Township fire departments. Some units were called to Grant Street, others to Gravel Bar Road, approximately a mile away. Either location is approximately 14 miles west of Young Township.
Adding to the concern is the presence of a gas well in the vicinity of the fire.
Fire crews continued to work the Parks Township brush fire into the evening.
It wasn’t the only fire call in the area on Thanksgiving Eve. At 4:45 p.m., Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire along Route 954 in South Mahoning Township.
Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company also was dispatched to that fire at 4:55 p.m.
A house fire along School Road in Kiskiminetas Township also pulled some units from the Parks Township brush fire, and there were other calls across northern Westmoreland County on Wednesday afternoon.