86483432

Fire companies as far east as Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, were dispatched to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon off of Grant Street in the hilly and woody North Vandergrift area of Parks Township, Armstrong County.

Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company at 2:16 p.m., then Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department at 2:32 p.m., initially to standby for Iselin, though reports from the scene indicate Coal Run/McIntyre also was called out to the fire scene.