A Homer-Center Elementary School student was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in the parking lot behind the Center Township school.
The child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following the 8:10 a.m. accident, but the district had no further information as of late Thursday. District officials said they were trying to reach out to the child’s parents.
Homer-Center Superintendent Ralph J. Cecere Jr. said the driver of the car called 911.
“We responded with our full team, including our school nurse and security,” Cecere said. “One of the parents dropping off their kids is an (emergency medical technician) with Citizens’ Ambulance and he offered some assistance.”
Through the EMT’s communications with Homer City Fire Department’s rescue unit, Cecere said it was determined that it was best to have the youngster checked out.
“So they called for LifeFlight to land at our field and to get our student down there to be checked out,” the superintendent said.
Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, was called in to investigate the accident. No details were available regarding that investigation late Thursday.
Meanwhile, the district was seeking to help staff and students having trouble with what happened Thursday morning.
“We did mobilize some counselors to come in,” Cecere said. “We had a number of them from around the county to assist us.”