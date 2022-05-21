A Clymer-area youth previously charged in an incident at Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School has been arrested by state police at Troop A, Indiana, for a burglary of a Green Township convenience store.
Troopers said Christopher Anthony Dilts, 19, was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony counts and arraigned Wednesday night before Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
Welch placed Dilts in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing at 9:40 a.m. June 27 on second-degree felony criminal trespass and burglary, third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.
On May 6 at approximately 9:46 p.m., state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, a suspect, now identified as Dilts, forced entry into Dixonville Food N Gas, 17659 Route 403 Highway North, Green Township, by smashing a side window with a pair of pliers.
Once inside, Dilts allegedly stole $3,880.31 worth of cigarettes and vaping devices before leaving the pair of pliers behind and fleeing the scene.
A review of video surveillance indicated that Dilts returned to the scene at approximately 10:38 p.m. to retrieve the pliers, remaining in the store for approximately 20 seconds before a burglar alarm activated.
Greenfield said total damage to the window and a display case was estimated at $1,399.
He said the Troop A Forensic Services Unit assisted with the collection of suspected blood evidence and a partial fingerprint, both of which were found at the scene.
The Dixonville burglary had caught the attention of Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, which said someone giving information about the incident could be eligible for a cash reward if that information led to an arrest.
Dilts was scheduled for an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition hearing June 21 before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force, on an application Dilts filed with the court on March 4.
Dilts faced two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two summary counts of harassment and a summary count of disorderly conduct following a Sept. 23, 2021, brawl involving two teachers.
Greenfield said a member of the Indiana Patrol Unit was dispatched to the high school in Green Township on that September morning for a report of an assault by a student who had punched a teacher.
Upon investigation, Greenfield said, surveillance video was reviewed and it was determined that, after arriving at school, Dilts threw several punches with a closed fist at a male teacher, while the student and the teacher were standing in the main hallway.
State police said a second male teacher responded from his classroom and attempted to pull Dilts off the first teacher, only to also be struck by Dilts.
Dilts had been free on $2,500 unsecured bond and had faced President Judge Thomas M. Bianco for a criminal call that was continued on Feb. 4 and then canceled on March 4 when Dilts filed his ARD request.
Indiana County Public Defender Geoffrey Dennis Kugler represented Dilts in the case stemming from the high school incident.