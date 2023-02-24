Acting Pittsburgh United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania has implemented a new Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy released this week for offices of U.S. attorneys across the country.
The policy, which took effect immediately, details circumstances under which a company will be considered to have made a voluntary self-disclosure of misconduct, or VSDs, to a U.S. attorney’s office.
The acting Pittsburgh U.S. attorney said the policy also provides transparency and predictability to companies and the defense bar concerning concrete benefits and potential outcomes in cases where companies voluntarily self-disclose misconduct, fully cooperate and remediate a situation in a timely and appropriate manner.
The goal of the policy is to standardize how VSDs are defined and credited by U.S. Attorneys nationwide, and incentivize companies to maintain effective compliance programs capable of identifying misconduct, to expeditiously and voluntarily disclose and remediate misconduct, and to cooperate fully with the government in corporate criminal investigations.
Rivetti said VSDs should be directed to Tonya Goodman, the Western District of Pennsylvania’s acting criminal chief, at (412) 644-3500.