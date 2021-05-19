POLKA DANCE: The Rex Taneri Band of Canfield, Ohio, will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at a dance of the Punxsutawney Area Groundhog Polka Club at the American Legion in Rossiter. The cost of admission is $10 per person.
The dance is open to the public.
Food will be available for purchase.
PATRIOTIC DISPLAY: The Marshall House Museum will be open on May 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a patriotic display honoring the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Military Star and Quilts.
The quilt display will be every Saturday in June from 2 to 4 p.m.
OPEN MIC: An open mic will be held at 7 p.m. June 4 at Joyful Noise Coffee House, Indiana Church of the Brethren.
The event is free to the public. Come enjoy local musicians and share your talents with others. Snacks are provided. Come enjoy a night of good music and fellowship.
MEETING: The AFSCME retiree’s sub-chapter 8301 meeting will be held at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, White Township, on May 27.
Doors will open 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and business meeting at 1 p.m. The meeting will be conducted within Pa. Department of Health guidelines.