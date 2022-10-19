The Mon Valley Push band will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at a dance of the Punxsutawney Ground Hog Polka Club at the Eagles in Punxsutawney. The dance is open to the public with the cost of admission at $10 a person.
Latest News
- Missouri school to close after radioactive waste report
- California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
- Man convicted of killing missing California college student
- Judge dismisses FedEx from Indianapolis shooting lawsuit
- ICCAP moves dates for senior food distribution
- DEAR ABBY: Boyfriend less than thrilled with woman's spiritual adviser
- Homegrown tomatoes: $37 each
- Apollo 9 commander dies at 93
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.