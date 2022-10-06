The Vagabonds Band will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at a dance of the Punxsutawney Area Groundhog Polka Club at the Eagles Club in Punxsutawney. The dance is open to the public. Cost of admission is $10.
