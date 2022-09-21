The Rex Taneri Band will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at a dance of the Punxsutawney Area Groundhog Polka Club at the Eagles Club in Punxsutawney. The dance is open to the public at a cost of $10 a person.
