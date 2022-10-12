A pollinator garden was planted Thursday at St. Andrew’s Village. The garden idea was inspired by Ursel Ingeborg’s desire to benefit the birds and butterflies, and create a better environment.
These creatures are needed to produce 90 percent of all flowering plants and increase yields of fruit and vegetable crops. The 10-foot-by-50-foot garden was planted with native plants such as Black Eyed Susan, Foxglove Beardtongue, Rattlesnake Master and Evening Primrose.
Those who assisted included Lynne Truswell, executive director at St. Andrew’s Village; Brianna Geist, community life director at St. Andrew’s Village; Gina Siffri, Indiana Community Garden volunteer; Ursel Maier, St. Andrews resident; Barbara Hauge, landscape architect at Thomas R. Harley Architects; Christoph Maier, son of Ursel; Dr. Ellen Yerger, IUP associate biology professor, and her IUP biology lab class; Jeanna Kutz, vice president of data analytics audit manager at S&T Bank; and other residents of St. Andrew’s.