A pollinator garden was planted Thursday at St. Andrew’s Village. The garden idea was inspired by Ursel Ingeborg’s desire to benefit the birds and butterflies, and create a better environment.

These creatures are needed to produce 90 percent of all flowering plants and increase yields of fruit and vegetable crops. The 10-foot-by-50-foot garden was planted with native plants such as Black Eyed Susan, Foxglove Beardtongue, Rattlesnake Master and Evening Primrose.