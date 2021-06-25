The Indiana County Conservation District has staged a series of educational events to mark National Pollinator Week, a yearly outreach effort to raise awareness of conservation needs and the importance of pollinators.
Douglas Beri Jr., the director of the district office, said a coalition of businesses, government agencies and others have formed the “Pollinator Partnership” and dedicated their efforts to include educational opportunities, conservation efforts and advocacy in the national celebration.
The theme for the week is Pollinators & Agriculture: A Partnership on the Land.”
Some local events have centered on the Pollinator Meadow in the Indiana Community Garden in the J.S. Mack Community Center; a webinar called Gardening with a Purpose; and programs on multi-purpose gardening, rain gardens and pollinator gardens
Beri said the district staff would join with Yellow Creek State Park at 1:30 p.m. today to tour the pollinator habitat in the park.
Attendance is limited to 25; registration is accepted online at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov.
Later, ICCD will offer pollinator education at Family Fun at the Community Garden, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana County Community Garden.
On Saturday, organizers will present a Butterfly Identification Workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park.
To register for the webinar and RSVP for other events, please send an email to Tamathy Stage at t.stage@ic cdpa.org.
Beri said the week’s events also are promoted online at pollinator.org/pollina tor-week.
Watch the ICCD Facebook page, www.facebook.com/iccdpa, for updates and related information.