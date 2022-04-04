Dr. R. Scott Moore will never forget his first visit to Pompeii in 2008.
“It was particularly memorable,” says IUP’s chairman of the Department of History, and professor of ancient history (Greek and Roman).
“A large thundercloud passed directly over Mt. Vesuvius and I took that as opportunity to pause from my sight-seeing and imagine being at Pompeii as things began to go downhill right before the eruption.”
He since has had the opportunity to return several times, though his research focuses on the island of Cyprus in the Roman period. He works with several archaeological projects on the island, and has taken IUP students studying history, anthropology and geography to the Cyprus sites.
“We are planning on resuming fieldwork in the next few years and will again be taking students. Studying ancient history, like life at Pompeii, allows us to see how and why the world is the way it is today, as well as where we came from and how much we have in common with people of the past,” Moore says.
POMPEII COMES TO PITTSBURGH
For the next few weeks, it won’t be necessary to book a flight to experience it.
“Pompeii: The Exhibition” (What Nature Destroyed, It Also Preserved”) continues at Carnegie Science Center through April 24. Moore also plans to visit.
“Traveling exhibits like the Pompeii one are extremely valuable in that they bring the history directly to the people and the stories they are telling are much more accessible to a larger population,” he explains.
DIFFERENT WAY TO EXPERIENCE HISTORY
He sees the exhibits as a different venue for experiencing the history and is one that many people find more engaging and lifelike, and as a result they then explore the subject on their own.
“Children in particular enjoy the exhibits and the opportunity to see the exhibits and artifacts up close,” he adds.
“Pompeii” is presented by World Heritage Exhibitions, which bills itself as “a worldwide leader in producing, promoting, and designing blockbuster exhibitions.” The company tours many of the world’s most valuable treasures, including objects from King Tutankhamun’s tomb, relics from Cleopatra’s Royal Palace, artifacts from the Titanic and items from the discovery of Pompeii.
PRESERVING A UNIQUE RECORD
World Heritage notes that while the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius (near Naples, Italy) destroyed Pompeii, it also preserved a unique record of daily life at the height of the Roman Empire.
Exhibit visitors are invited on a journey back in time to August 24, 79 A.D. when Pompeii bustled as a commercial port and strategic military and trade center.
A reproduced atrium inside a unique Roman villa is a starting point for a tour through the ancient city.
More than 180 artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archeological Museum in Italy allow visitors to wind through the streets of Pompeii, exploring the forum, theater and marketplace along the way.
AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
This is a media-rich, object-based, immersive experience, in which visitors learn how the people of Pompeii lived, loved, worked, worshiped and found entertainment.
They will see paintings, mosaics, artifacts and real casts of bodies preserved in motion, hidden from view and forgotten for centuries until its rediscovery more than 250 years ago.
Quite impressive is the opportunity to experience the eruption itself in an immersive 4-D eruption theater. CGI imagery, surround sound, vibrations and special effects bring Mount Vesuvius to life with startling reality.
(This experience can be bypassed for visitors with sensitivities to strobes or sounds.)
Pompeii is a very valuable archaeological site, Moore says.
“Its sudden destruction and preservation provides modern historians a frozen moment of time that they can study to learn more about life at this time.”
ALL WALKS OF LIFE
“It provides valuable insight into a broad spectrum of Roman daily life, including elements from all walks of life — wealthy and poor, old and young, etc.”
The city of Pompeii was a very prosperous one that played an important role in the trade of southern Italy, he says.
As a result of its economic strength, it attracted many wealthy Romans to the city and this helped Pompeii become an important cultural center for the region.
“It would have continued to play an important role in southern Italy, but it is hard to know what it might have become in the future,” he says.
Connie George is not only senior director of marketing and community relations at the Science Center, she is a big fan of the exhibit, having made several visits with guests.
“It’s mesmerizing,” she suggests.
This was a city after all that was “lost” for 1,500 years until it was rediscovered.
The real casts of bodies preserved in motion are fascinating. It’s said they felt no pain. The Vesuvius eruption took place one day after “Vulcanalia,” the festival of the Roman god of fire, including volcanic fires.
Their deaths were not in vain, exhibitors say and explain:
“That catastrophic day produced an unimaginable bounty of history from which all the world is richer.”
Exhibit details, times and prices:
(https://tinyurl.com/ 5adu3rf7)
Rex Rutkoski is a veteran regional, national and international freelance writer based in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport, Armstrong County. He can be reached at rexrutkoski@gmail.com.