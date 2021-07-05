Hanging out and shooting pool is often associated with being at a bar. However, those establishments put a hindrance on those who aren’t old enough to spend time there.
Enter Shooterz Pool Hall at 946 Philadelphia St. in Indiana. The business is co-owned by John OHarra and Mike Pennington and is managed John’s wife, Larista OHarra.
“We wanted to offer a family friendly place where people can hang out and play pool,” John said. “It’s a good clean environment and it’s good clean fun.”
The drive behind the creation of Shooterz was a love of pool and a want to invest in something.
“We were looking for awhile to invest but couldn’t think of anything,” John said. “But we were in Downtown Indiana a few months ago and were looking around when we thought of it. I’ve played pool for years and so does my business partner and we got to thinking. There’s not really a lot of places for college kids who are 18, 19, 20 years old to hang out and have something to do. They can’t go into the bars since they can’t drink, so we wanted to give them this opportunity.”
Shooterz is currently the only pool hall in the area. John said that there’s one in Johnstown and several in Pittsburgh.
“People say it’s a dying sport,” John said. “But that’s because so often you can only see it being played in bars, which limits the amount of people who can play it. So unless you’re of age, you can’t play. This is open for those people as well as those who might not like the atmosphere of a bar or don’t or can’t drink.”
Once the idea was formed, some small snags came into play before the business opened. “We needed to add bathrooms to the building to make it up to code,” Larista said.
John added that, “There was some issue with shipping the tables. Some parts came in broken so we had to wait for replacements. Now that that’s settled, it’s mostly just trying to get the word out to people.”
The business opened on June 17, long before IUP students are due back in the area for fall classes.
“We wanted to open before the kids got back,” John said. “We’re trying to get a good base of people and customers before they get back so they can help get the word out. We only made 18 dollars the first day, which was nerve-racking, because you start thinking, ‘did we make a mistake?’ But these things take time and we’re excited to build up a base before the kids get back and we can welcome them too.”
Inside the hall offers seven tables as well as three skill machines.
“We have seven tables total,” Larista said. “Six of them are standard 8-foot tables and one of them is 9 feet.”
John said that the longer table is a tournament-style table and is open for everyone, but can be used by more serious players who are practicing for tournaments.
Shooterz rents its tables by the hour and charges per table, not per person. The prices are $8 per hour for the 8-foot tables and $10 per hour for the 9-foot table. There’s no limit to players per table.
“We don’t care if you bring 10 people to all play together,” John said.
“I’m originally from Florida and pool halls down there are often charged per person per hour, but that limits people, I think. I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to keep my prices reasonable for younger clients who might be on a budget.”
The hall doesn’t offer food or drinks, but does offer a snack machine. John said that he has no interest on entering that realm of possibility because he doesn’t want to step into the way of other establishments like Wolfie’s or Culpeppers. “We don’t want to be a bar and we certainly don’t want to take their customers.”
Shooterz is open Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and from 2 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
“We’re planning on keeping those hours for now,” Larista says. “We don’t have any sort of grand opening planned for the moment.”