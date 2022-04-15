To whom it may concern —
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
From the Indiana Gazette archive (the sanctioned version, available to subscribers at indianagazette.newspaperarchive.com), Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported 30 years ago this weekend in Inside Indiana “…interior remodeling work continues at the Hills Department Store in the Regency Mall … Ditto the major expansion project at the Kmart complex at the Indiana Mall … Construction work is progressing on the new 18-hole golf course at Martin Bearer’s Chestnut Ridge Inn and condominium complex along Route 22 east of Blairsville.”
How things change over just a generation’s time. Regency Mall now features Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Dollar Tree, Cricket Wireless and Indiana County VA Medical Clinic in the former Hills footprint; a Hampton Inn & Suites, The Restaurant at Chestnut Ridge and the partner golf courses, Chestnut Ridge and Tom’s Run — now in the hands of Houston-based RRH Developments — stand on the site of the empire Bearer built. RRH paid $2.4 million for the Chestnut Ridge property in an online auction in July 2020.
While Inside Indiana noted the pre-Walmart, pre-internet growth at Kmart, the dust could fly again under that roof in Indiana Mall. This week’s confirmation of Mike Kohan’s purchase of the 43-year-old shopping center (at $6.9 million paid by his Kohan Retail Investment Group in an online auction) revives expectations that the mall’s announced contracted tenant Dunham’s Sports would at last set up shop at the 460,000-square-foot retail, entertainment and service center. Dunham’s was targeted to the former Bon-Ton anchor position according to a December 2020 report. The assurance of enduring ownership gives some confidence that the murmured startup of a Rural King outlet at the mall could also be in the offing at that Kmart wing.
Unchanged a decade later at Indiana Mall are three signature features of the center: JC Penney, the last of the four original anchors; Spencer’s Gifts, an American mall staple dating to the earliest days of Indiana Mall; and manager Sherry Renosky, who was named marketing director there according to a George D. Zamias Developer news release published (happy anniversary!) April 14, 1990.
I YAM WHAT I YAM
A key electrical panel promised in December was delivered a week ago to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, a southern-fried chicken and biscuits outlet that’s been causing a lot of mouth-watering for eager diners during the past few months of construction at the former Long John Silvers/A&W restaurant location along Oakland Avenue.
That, along with the disappearance of the portable restroom from the driveway at the construction site, signals the ramping up of the final stages of work on the restaurant. While the official startup of the deep fryers hasn’t been announced, Popeyes could be days away from opening its doors.
PICTURE THIS
Registration is being taken by Indiana Art Association for a framing workshop for beginners set for noon to 3 p.m. May 21 at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St. Association member and framing specialist Kaye Kershishnik will share the nuances of making wood and metal frames for display of canvas and paper artworks.
IAA encourages artists to bring their own favorite works for personalized instruction in proper framing. The association offers online registration ($20 a person, but just $15 for IAA members) and advises participants to contact Kershishnik at piano man_88@msn.com or (724) 254-1618 for guidance on what supplies to bring to the workshop.
HONOR THY MOTHER … EARTH
White’s Woods, the forested 250-acre White Township park and nature center, will be the center for the annual celebration of Earth Day a week from now, April 22. The community-based Friends of White’s Woods group is promoting the “Earth Day 2022 Walk to White’s Woods” from 4 to 6 p.m. with the 12th Street entrance as the destination for visitors.
The Indiana County Tourist Bureau has recruited Indiana County Parks & Trails Director Ed Patterson, Evergreen Conservancy President Cindy Rogers and Indiana County Airport Manager Rick Fuellner to serve as hosts for an Earth Day Fam Tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22.
Those taking part will board the bus at the Riziki Café at the Jimmy Stewart Airport terminal. Advance signup is being taken now at the Tourist Bureau, (724) 463-7505.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR …
… for the days when Christians commemorate the last supper, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, the Blairsville Public Library and the Blairsville Community Recreation Center hosts an Easter egg hunt for kids from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the center grounds, where the Easter Bunny will be for family photos and the library will be giving away prizes including books and other surprises; come early to register … CH Fields restaurant in Hilton Gardens Inn near the KCAC will seat guests for an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday … all amid myriad Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday worship services throughout the county.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The price of gasoline fell this week in the Indiana area, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com, to $4.17 a gallon at most local and White Township filling stations, and to as low as $4.09 at an outlet along Old Route 119 near Homer City … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, likes American songwriter-singer Bruce Springsteen’s philosophy on watching the years go by: “You can’t be afraid of getting old. Old is good, if you’re gathering in life. Our band is good at understanding that equation.”
