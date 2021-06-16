Donation times are underway and buying time begins the next week as The Arc of Indiana County revives its fundraising garage sale at the former University Plaza along Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.
Money made at the annual Arc Garage Sale — interrupted in 2020 by the lockdowns — will support the agency’s programs, training, community outreach, awareness and educational advocacy efforts on behalf of its clients with intellectual disabilities in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
Volunteers for The Arc will collect and sort donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday this week, and from June 21 to 23.
All the goods will be assembled for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 and 26 at 1125 Wayne Ave. (some may remember the shopping center years ago as the home to Woolworth’s, BiLo and the Grapevine Restaurant).
Then everything remaining must go, on the garage sale’s Box Day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27.
Stop in for the bake sale or take a chance on the 50/50 drawing each sale day.
For more information, visit The Arc’s website, www.arcindiana.org; email info@arcindiana.org; or telephone (724) 349-8230 or (814) 441-7981.
The Arc thanks all of its supporters for helping The Arc to continue to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families with the tools for success.