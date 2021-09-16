BLACK LICK — It was great while it lasted.
Burrell Township’s decade of automatically getting a pile of federal money each year to help build up the quality of life has come to an end with the final figures of the 2020 Census.
Ten years after surging past the all-important threshold of having a population of 4,000, the township has fallen below that magic number in the latest decennial headcount.
The closure of the WyoTech auto repair and collision school and the loss of the student body has been held as the largest culprit behind the township’s population decline from 4,393 to 3,491 — a loss of 902 people and a steep drop of 20.6 percent in 10 years.
That’s the end of Burrell’s status as an “entitlement community” and its return to competing annually for community development block grant money.
Burrell received about $800,000 over the past decade, with the biggest condition being the requirement to certify the dollars would benefit neighborhoods with high numbers of low- and moderate-income households.
The township supervisors lamented the loss of the yearly grant at the board’s monthly business meeting Wednesday.
“This could mean $1 million of funding for the next 10 years,” Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said. “That’s big.”
Lots of township residents benefited from the funding while the official population was set at 4,393.
The township put almost $83,000 toward accessibility improvements to the Black Lick fire station in 2012, the first year the township was eligible again for CDBG money. (The township was an entitlement community in the 1980s when its economy thrived, but it fell from the program when the population dwindled in the 1990s and 2000s.)
For three years, the township funded waterline extensions by High Ridge Water Authority in the Fairfield Heights and Upper Palmerton areas.
Then things became interesting. After earmarking CDBG money in 2016 and 2017 for waterline extensions to Campbells Mill and Falling Run roads, a dispute between Burrell and High Ridge over the provisions of a mandatory tap-in ordinance prompted the township to push the money instead into the Josephine sewer system infiltration project.
Next, the Marshall Heights area got priority for a stormwater drainage control project.
But when the township and the water authority came to terms over the ordinance, the Campbells Mill and Falling Run roads project moved forward. (Three months ago, High Ridge indefinitely delayed bidding on the waterline extensions because pipe prices skyrocketed. It’s still on hold.)
The Marshall Heights project returned to top priority for this year’s money and the 2022 and possibly the 2023 grant.
“They (grant administrators at Indiana County Office of Planning & Development) said typically we would get the money for the following year,” Supervisor Chairman Larry Henry said.
There’s no clear path to other money to replace the loss of CDBG money, except to file applications to the county commissioners and compete against more than 30 other townships and boroughs for a share of the county’s discretionary CDBG allocation.
In other business, the supervisors reminded residents of a food distribution program planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Black Lick fire station, to serve low-income township residents. The effort is being funded, ironically, by a community development block grant of $56,400 allocated the township in mid-2020 for COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts.
No one will ask for proof of residence or proof of income.
“It’s on the honor system,” Supervisor John Shields said. “But we were told we can’t turn anyone away.”
Applications are required from those who want food. Fifty forms have been turned in and the township has 1,000 boxes of food to give away, the supervisors said. Forms will be handed out to those in line on the day of the distribution.
Those willing to volunteer to assist with the program and those residents with no transportation or otherwise unable to personally pick up food may phone the township office at (724) 248-3308.
The supervisors scheduled a series of afternoon workshop meetings to draft the 2022 budget. The sessions are set for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, 27 and 28.
The board announced the Black Lick fire company will hold a cash bash on Sunday and a submarine sale fundraiser on Oct. 2.
And the supervisors reported that Rennie & Associates CPAs has completed the 2020 audit of township books.
“There were no findings,” Henry said.