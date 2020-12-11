To whom it may concern —
STRIKE A POSE
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee wants you to strike a pose and take a photo of yourself — wearing a mask, of course.
The pictures will be part of the health agency’s mask-wearing campaign. To participate, email the photo to HHSS@IndianaCountyPA.gov.
Participants are urged to use props, be creative and have fun to help promote “a very serious message.”
The photos will be used on the HHSS Facebook page and on the website at https://www.indiana countyhhss32.org/.
PROJECT SOCKS
The Indiana County NAACP is collecting socks to donate to a local charity and asks those in the community to consider donating a new pair of socks for the drive.
Donations can be mailed to Indiana County NAACP, P.O. Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701 and must be mailed by Wednesday.
“Donating socks to members of our community who are in need is one of the simplest things we can do to let them know that we care,” organizers said. “It could go a long way in helping to promote a positive outlook on life.”
For more information, email indiana.county.naacp@gmail.com.
HELP WANTED
The Homer Center Recreation and Park Board is accepting resumes for the following 2021 positions: pool manager, assistant pool manager and lifeguards.
Resumes are due by noon on Jan. 11. Send resumes to P.O. Box 45, Homer City, PA, 15748.
Call (724) 479-9392 and leave a message if you have any questions.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to add Tyler Orr, Creekside, to your list of good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways, shovel sidewalks and help others who are unable.
Got a good neighbor yourself? Email the neighbor’s first and last name, street and town to mweaver@indianagazette.net, or call (724) 465-5555, ext. 283, with the same information. Be sure to spell out names and include streets and towns.
ANNIVERSARY BESTS
A happy anniversary to The Sandwich House in Elderton, where owner Greg Frailey is celebrating 35 years in business. The landmark house-turned-restaurant offers sandwiches, pizza and more and is a favorite of those in the area.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area today were hovering around $2.65 a gallon, compared with $2.52 statewide and $2.17 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read but don’t bet on it: Penn State 28, Michigan State 17; Steelers 28, Bills 24.
Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he heard it elsewhere: “Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.