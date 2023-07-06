SALTSBURG — A heated discussion took place over a potential tax increase for next year at the monthly Saltsburg borough council meeting on Monday.
Council secretary and treasurer Krystin J. Kelly recommended a tax increase to council after observing a steady rise in necessities, especially in energy and sewage supplies, the latter which prompted an increase in sewage fees.
The motion was later put forth to advertise an increase of 1 mil, or $1 per $1,000 of assessed home value, by council vice president Terry D. Cumberledge and won with a 5-2 vote, with council members Joseph Penta and John Lombardo voting against it.
Since the property tax hasn’t been raised in about 20 years, according to Kelly, inflation has caught up and will lead to steep cuts if it remains the same.
The first step is cut-backs, Kelly said, then projects that will help the community will have to be denied, maintenance of the town and government buildings will be delayed, and stormwater fees might have to be assessed to meet the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) guidelines.
She also says that anyone with trouble understanding the budget or the borough finances can stop into her office and she is happy to go over “why things are the way they are.”
Paul “PJ” Hruska, borough council president, says that he had been advised in the past to raise taxes, but there was never a need to until recently.
“I was advised to tighten the belt, but that can only go so far,” he said. “There’s no wasteful spending, and I would challenge anyone who would say otherwise.”
Tightening the belt was part of the discussion brought up by multiple board members. Members went through different items in the June 2023 profit and loss document available, including an item that puzzled the council: more than $10,000 was spent on “Borough Manager Wages,” despite there being no borough manager at the time of the meeting.
Kelly says this is just a glitch in the accounting software they use to track payroll. In reality, that money is reserved for the wages for multiple employees. Kelly says this glitch will be resolved within the coming weeks.
With little the council can do to cut expenses, the only choice to meet the demands is to increase revenue, according to Hruska. He welcomes community input on how to avoid this increase, so long as it remains respectful.
“If anyone has a different idea,” Hruska said, “bring it to the council and I will be the first person to hear you out.”
While most of the council agreed this must be done, much of the debate lay in whether the increase could be softened by staggering its roll out over a few years or ensure the council would not have to increase it again for a longer period of time.
“What I want to know,” Cumberledge said, “is whether this would be a Band-Aid or a fix because I don’t want to have to do this next year or five years or even eight.
“To ask people to spend another $32 or $47 per month, that’s hard.”
Kelly assured the council that a steeper increase would ensure that taxes would have to increase again for a while.
A member of the audience pointed out that the council raised sewage three months prior. Another mentioned that senior residents don’t have a massive income to shoulder the increase. And board member Joseph Penta said that the inflation hurting the borough’s budget is also targeting the average taxpayer, making this increase particularly rough for Saltsburg residents.
“Nobody wants to raise taxes,” council member Michelle Jesko said. “Unfortunately, we’re in a climate that you have to.”
After the vote passed, the second item on the agenda involved pursuing a reimbursement grant for a new Kubota tractor for borough maintenance. While the grant pays for most of the cost, the borough will have to partially pay for a small portion of the almost $74,000 machine. Kelly says she wanted the council to authorize her to pursue a loan to continue the process of acquiring it.
Coming after the vote to advertise raising taxes, Cumberledge saw it as ironic.
“We just went through an exercise where we don’t have any money,” he said, “and we’re over our budget for buying equipment.
“We just raised taxes and now we’re spending money.”
Kelly says the machine was already agreed to be bought months ago and would only incur less than $1,000 after the reimbursement. A heated discussion took place before the council agreed to wait for more information before moving forward with the purchase, after which council mentioned internet outages due to Verizon working on expanding their Fios network in the town.
Despite the frustrated exchanges, PJ thinks the council is still working at its best.
“I have worked with many council members over 22 years. This council is the best it gets, and I’m proud of it. Everyone here is solid and smart.”
