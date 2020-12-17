The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board rescheduled a postponed public hearing on the potential closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School for next month, also moving it to an all-virtual format during a special meeting Wednesday.
The hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and will continue at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 if necessary.
The new date was approved on a vote of 6-0 by Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield. Directors Linda Brown, Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall were absent.
The hearing will be conducted through the virtual Zoom platform for those who wish to speak, and it will also be livestreamed on YouTube to watch.
To “attend,” and speak, contact the district at 780hearing@b-ssd.org, Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, Attn: Alice Santoro, 102 School Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717, or (724) 459-5500, dial 8, Ext. 1103.
Written statements will also be accepted. Hearing participants will be allowed five minutes to speak.
The Act 780 hearing is a step required by the state prior to shuttering a school, with the purpose of providing the public the opportunity to express an opinion.
The hearings follow a specific format and include a presentation and public comment. There will not be a question-and-answer segment.
There is a mandatory 90-day “cooling off” period before the board can vote on a closure or reconfiguration.
Also regarding the hearing, the board hired Dennis Rafferty, esquire, at an hourly rate of $200 to serve as hearing officer.
In other business Wednesday, the board also formalized contracts for the recently hired superintendent and business manager, as well as an employment agreement for a human resources/payroll position.